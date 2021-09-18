Be prepared to be impressed! Modern first floor garden unit w/ private entry, 10' ceilings throughout, & rare TWO parking spaces! This open floor plan unit is filled w/ natural light & oversized windows looking out to the neighborhood park across the street. A large main bedroom w/ walk-in closet & private en suite bath feat. a tiled walk-in shower & dual vanity. A separate den that could be used as a second bedroom has a walkthrough 1/2 bath attached. Modern kitchen w/ granite counters & SS apps. Never have to deal with the hassle of street parking with two indoor assigned parking spaces included. Common amenities inc. workout center, community room w/ kitchen, & rooftop terrace overlooking Breese Stevens Field! Concerts, restaurants, sporting events, and so much more all at your doorstep
2 Bedroom Home in Madison - $399,000
