2 Bedroom Home in Madison - $399,900

Light filled and open corner unit overlooking the park features a large primary bedroom with walk in closet, true second bedroom with windows, and balcony right off the kitchen. Oak cabinetry & floors, GE Profile SS appliances w/gas stove, quartz counters, Kohler & Grohe fixtures give it a timeless style. Enjoy a prime living location with all downtown Madison has to offer: the events on the square, the Overature center, great dining options and short walk to the lake. Onsite manager, fitness center & business center. Large storage unit on the same floor close to the unit. Convenient parking space near the door.