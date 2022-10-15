2 Bedroom Home in Madison - $424,900

Show 10/13. Fall in love with this charming, custom built home on Madison's popular near east side blocks away from the Capital City Trail, library, Olbrich Park and so much more! You'll immediately feel right at home when you enter to the vaulted ceilings and maple flooring. The luxurious kitchen feat. an elongated island w/ 2-tone granite counters, breakfast bar, GE SS apps w/ gas stove, beverage station w/ wine fridge, & ample storage space. Primary suite feat. walk-in closet & en suite bath with heated floors. Main floor laundry/mudroom with custom built-ins. Fully exposed LL offers tons of potential for future rec room and/or additional bedrooms. 2 car insulated garage. Enjoy all the benefits of a newer home without the wait and cost!