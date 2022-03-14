 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Madison - $425,000

Like new 100 yr Dutch Colonial in Atwood sweet spot! Last 13 years, home taken down to studs, rewired, insulated, cabinets, front porch, back deck, roof, a/c, furnace, water heater, washer, dryer & more. See improvements in documents link. Sunlight streams through new, tilt-in windows & maple floors shine. Cozy gas. free standing stove warms living/dining. Cute kitchen w/ maple cabinets & island. Relax in big soaker tub w/ nice tile surround. Cool basement "loft" w/ barn doors. Good storage in dry basement. Enjoy big, trex deck w/ awning overlooking gardener's paradise. Beautifully landscaped w/ rocks, many perennials, & raised beds. Newer 1.5 car garage w/ room for storage. Easy living w/ lots of walkable fun-lake, parks, bars, restaurants, Olbrich, Garver Feed Mill...Oh my!

