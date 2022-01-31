This luxury condo is situated in the heart of the highly desirable west side, and a part of Hill Farms, the first planned community in Wisconsin History! Adjacent to Hilldale mall it is an easy walk to movies, dining, nightlife, and upscale shopping. This unit features a large bedroom, a second bedroom/den and a deck with a natural gas hookup so you never have to lug a tank! The association also has a exercise room, an owners lounge, and rooftop common area for residents to take advantage of! With a fun view of Shorewood Hills, hard-wood, all new carpets, fresh paint throughout and new appliances in the kitchen, this is what the good life looks like! It is ready for you to move right in!
2 Bedroom Home in Madison - $435,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
About a month ago, the Badgers reached out to the uncommitted 6-foot-5, 225-pounder with an offer.
Portage officials have taken the first step to building a proposed housing subdivision on a 60-acre lot.
A Mauston man wanted on a warrant for a hit and run in Dane County is charged for drug crimes in Juneau County after police allegedly found hi…
“Three years ago I never would have thought that this is where I’d be in my life,” the senior said of going from novice to a title contender and a college recruit in a little over 24 months
The Fire Chief of the Endeavor Moundville Fire Department has been placed on administrative leave.
A rural Beaver Dam man who was vaccine hesitant said his infection with COVID-19 nearly cost him his life.
JUNEAU – A 43-year-old Columbus man was taken into custody Thursday evening in connection with the bank robbery that occurred at the Horicon S…
4.0 grade-point average
The Village of Lake Delton has a litany of plans for improvement and maintenance in 2022, with hopes to continue developing tourism while getting prepared for a large road project in three years.
Warriors' 2013 grads Brady and Taylor Huenink found success when they were in school. Now they're in the coach's chairs