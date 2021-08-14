Under construction, framing done. This beautiful new construction luxury ranch condo at Lacy Woods welcomes you to a light filled, courtesy of the 9ft ceilings w/10ft tray, open concept layout perfect for everyday living or entertaining. Enjoy relaxing by the cozy gas fireplace w/ stylish stacked stone & wood stained mantle or cooking in the gourmet, eat in, kitchen complete w/ Amish built custom cabinets, granite countertops & SS apps. Owner’s suite features sizable walk-in closet, dv sinks & walk-in shower. MF laundry/mudroom off 2 car garage. 9’ ceiling basements ready to be finished for add’l living space. Covered patio offers the ability to be completed to a 3 season porch. Enjoy peace of mind w/ lawn care, snow removal & common area maintenance taken care of!
2 Bedroom Home in Madison - $441,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Jim Williams was 6-foot-4 and weighed around 350 pounds for much of his 65 years of life.
A motor vehicle crash in Dodge County on Saturday ultimately claimed three lives.
A motor vehicle crash on Highway 151 resulted in two deaths Saturday.
The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning for Juneau County until 3:15 p.m.
Baraboo will host the county’s first Pride event celebrating the LGBTQ community Saturday, organizers said.
On Aug. 7, 29-year-old police officer Ella French was shot in the head while making a traffic stop in Chicago. Her partner was also shot in th…
Charges have been filed against two suspects involved in last week’s attempted child abduction.
A Mauston man is charged with his fourth operating while intoxicated following a traffic stop for a swerving vehicle, during which the man was…
It has all the ingredients of an international crime thriller: Mystery. Intrigue. Missing works of art. A seemingly unsolvable case.
City officials met resistance Tuesday while attempting to reimplement an employee COVID-19 policy in light of new guidance from medical experts.