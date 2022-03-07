2 Bedroom Home in Madison - $452,947

Under construction. This beautiful new luxury ranch condo at Lacy Woods welcomes you to a light filled, courtesy of the 9ft ceilings, open concept layout perfect for everyday living or entertaining. Enjoy relaxing by the cozy gas fireplace w/ stylish stacked stone & wood stained mantle or cooking in the gourmet, eat in, kitchen complete w/ Amish built custom cabinets, granite countertops & SS apps. Owner’s suite features sizable walk-in closet, dv sinks & walk-in shower. MF laundry/mudroom off 2 car garage. 9’ ceiling basements ready to be finished for add’l living space. Covered patio offers the ability to be completed to a 3 season porch. Enjoy peace of mind w/ lawn care, snow removal & common area maintenance taken care of!