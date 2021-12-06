Located in the HEART of Downtown Madison this 2 bedroom 2 bath Condominium offers many of life's convenience's just steps away! Walk out balcony gives you Lake Monona and city views! Primary bedroom has walk in closet, en suite bath and views of Lake Monona! 2nd bedroom with many windows, hallway of closets w/built-ins lead up to open concept kitchen, living room and dining! Breakfast bar with granite counter tops gives plenty of room for several barstools. New carrier furnace, air conditioning unit, Bosch dishwasher, stove top all in 2021! Bonus! **Parking space in heated garage has electric charging station. Large storage unit located on 2nd floor.**
2 Bedroom Home in Madison - $487,500
