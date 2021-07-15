2 Bedroom Home in Madison - $52,900

Would you like to Pay $299 for your first month rent? Oak Park Terrace Manufactured home community has the perfect home for you. This Brand New 2 bed 2 bath Home offers over 1,024 Sq.Ft of living space. Enjoy the open floorplan, upgraded appliances, spacious bedrooms and much more. Oak Park Terrace is located minutes away from the Dane County Airport and is close to public transportation, golf courses, the farmer s market, UW Campus, museums, restaurants and much more. Call us today to schedule a Self-Tour.