2 Bedroom Home in Madison - $537,900

Under construction, framing done. New Construction Luxury Ranch Condos in Prime Location! Interior Features Open Floor Plan, Vaulted Ceilings, Custom Cabinets, Quartz Countertops, SS Appliances, 2 Car Attached Garage. Owner’s suite features sizable walk-in closet, dv sinks & Tiled master shower + Glass door. Basement can be finished with 3rd bedroom, Rec room, office, bathroom. Upgrade options ARE Available! Walking/Biking Paths That Connects To The Capital City Trail. Don't worry about Lawn Care, Snow Removal And Common Area Maintenance is All Taken Care Of! Pictures and Virtual Tour is of similar Model.