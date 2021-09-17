2 Bedroom Home in Madison - $538,500

Fantastic Downtown Condo! Enjoy maintenance free living close to everything you love about downtown Madison. This 2+ bedroom condo has a spacious floorplan w/large bedrooms + spectacular den w/a Murphy bed flanked by 2 desks w/ storage—can be a third bedroom. The other 2 bdrms, including a primary suite w/walk-in closet & full bath, are at opposite ends of the condo—for privacy. A private balcony, accessed from the living room & primary suite, enjoys Capitol views. The cozy, gas burning fireplace can be enjoyed from the living rm & the dining rm. This condo boasts a surprising amount of storage, a laundry rm w/pantry, a high-end kitchen, & great natural light. Storage unit #308 + parking spot #359 are included.