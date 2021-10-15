 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Madison - $550,000

Fabulous Fauerbach condo on Lake Monona. Experience the rare combination of lake and downtown living in this recently renovated 2 bedroom 2 bathroom retreat. Kitchen redesign was completed in November 2020 and includes GE Café appliances with Advantium speed oven and induction cooktop paired with quartz countertops. Custom cabinets, drawers and shelves along with a custom built in bench with storage make this a one of a kind kitchen. Other recent improvements include new flooring, doors and hardware and fireplace surround. Great connection to the outdoors with a 350 sq ft south and lake facing terrace. This is a move in ready enjoy the lake living home. Easy access to dining, shops, State Capitol and a bike path right outside your front door.

