 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Madison - $569,900

2 Bedroom Home in Madison - $569,900

No show til 3/3.Madison’s premium condo complex, Capitol West, is located just 2 blocks from Wisconsin’s Capitol & 5 mins from State Street. 30 S Henry combines downtown living with desirable seclusion. This sundrenched townhome is elegantly designed with 9 ft ceilings, high-end finishes & rich hardwoods. Be immediately drawn into the artisan kitchen ft new Café appliances, induction stovetop with double ovens, granite counters & pantry. The 2nd level holds a modern full bath, 2nd bedroom, laundry room & primary suite. The 3rd level houses a massive flex space, perfect for a home office. Relax in your private fenced-in garden or enjoy the breath-taking views from the 3rd floor terrace. 2 underground parking spots & storage unit incl. New furnace, AC, H20 heater. See feature sheet for more!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Derek Joseph Hines

Derek Joseph Hines

SAVANNAH, GA—Derek Joseph Hines, age 31, of Savannah, passed away on Friday, February 18, 2022. He was born on May 17, 1990, in Mauston WI. So…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News