2 Bedroom Home in Madison - $60,900

Own your own 2 bed/2 bath home in an all-age community! Make an appointment now to see this spacious brand new 2021 home with 896 sq. ft. of space for you and your family. Call us to schedule your viewing of this feature-packed home in Highland Manor, a well-maintained, professionally managed manufactured home community!

