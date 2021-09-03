Two bedroom PLUS office/3rd bedroom in this beautiful Condominium at Weston Place! Open kitchen, living, dining areas with partial views of Lake Monona and State Capitol. Oversized windows offer natural light through out the Condo. Balcony with gas grill, 2 walk in showers, Jetted tub, dbl. sinks, walk in closet off of master bedroom. Plenty of storage in the unit PLUS an extra storage (1626) unit by parking space (1402) in heated garage. Enjoy the rooftop terrace, exercise room and community room . Steps away from entertainment and shopping, minutes from downtown, and move -in ready! 2nd parking space adjacent to parking space #1402, #1403 for purchase.
2 Bedroom Home in Madison - $635,000
