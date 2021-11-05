Prepare to be WOWED! Step into this highly sought-after corner condominium in stunning Weston Place and you’ll know you’ve arrived! A spacious 2002 square foot, 2-bedroom plus den home that’s flooded in sunlight from a south-facing wall of windows. Chef’s gourmet kitchen features maple cabinets and granite. Spacious dining affords amazing views through the day and night. Rejuvenate in the master bath with a hot tub, large shower, and two sinks! Appreciate the warmth of real Cumari wood floors underfoot, AND a double-sided fireplace to cozy up to. Choice of two balconies to enjoy your morning coffee. Plus rooftop community room, deck, and gym. All just steps from Hilldale shopping, dining and entertainment! A wonderful home and lifestyle… YOURS!
2 Bedroom Home in Madison - $700,000
