Showing start Fri. @ 10am. Sleek, modern newer condo in the heart of downtown. 2 bd/2 ba unit featuring 10' ceilings w/floor to ceiling windows w/smart window film for privacy + stellar city views. Best location in Madison just a block from Capitol square & steps to Lake Monona. Heated 3-season sunroom offers flex space w/glass french doors to extend living space or option to close + create a secluded sleeping porch w/lrg windows + doubly insulated shades. Upgraded, stylish, gourmet kitchen professional SS appliances, quartz countertops, large island, + glass subway tile backsplash. Primary bdrm suite w/beautiful details. In unit laundry w/ custom shelving. Tandem 2 car heated prkg #201-only 2 offered in building. Walk to restaurants, shopping + events. Low heating costs. Furnishings nego.
2 Bedroom Home in Madison - $710,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Amber Lundgren will likely never live outside of prison again.
The Kansas City Chiefs welcomed two new fans to the world on Super Bowl Sunday with a third apparently on the way.
Emergency personnel were called to a residential address Feb. 11 around 9:30 a.m. after a report of unresponsive child. The child was pronounc…
Country star Chris Stapleton made the national anthem a simple affair at Super Bowl 57. What did you think?