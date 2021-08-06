Stunning luxury 8th floor Weston Place condo with walls of windows and panoramic views. 2 bedrooms w/ den, open floor plan loaded with high-end finishes. Primary bedroom with built-in wall of cabinets for additional storage and large bath with beautiful tiled floor, clawfoot tub and walk in shower. Spacious great room with dining area, large living space, and gourmet kitchen with breakfast bar. Crown molding throughout. 2 balconies to enjoy the views. Laundry room with washer & dryer included, large pantry for more storage & 2 deeded parking stalls. Steps away from upscale Hilldale including great restaurants, theater, shops, bus line & bike path. Parking Stalls 404 + 405 (one space rented until Labor Day).
2 Bedroom Home in Madison - $715,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
One of the most iconic bars in Dodge County will celebrate 100 years Sunday.
Wrongful death lawsuit filed against Columbia County Sheriff and Portage Police linked to 2019 police pursuit
A wrongful death lawsuit has been filed in Columbia County against the state of Wisconsin, Columbia County Sheriff’s office, Portage Police De…
Half of the board of directors for Baraboo’s historic Al. Ringling Theatre resigned en masse this summer in protest of what they said was a la…
TOWN OF STRONGS PRAIRIE — The bodies of a 13-year-old girl and her father were found in Petenwell Lake Monday, according to the Adams County S…
A La Valle man sustained life-threatening injuries in a motorcycle crash Sunday along State Highway 33-58 in the village, and police announced…
Construction of Kwik Trip’s new location in downtown Wisconsin Dells is on schedule for its opening day.
Beaver Dam alums Brandon and Carmelo Rosado are gearing up to play one final college football season with UW-Eau Claire. Their journeys have been quite different.
Students in the Baraboo School District don’t need to wear masks in school this fall — yet — after a motion to adopt a mask mandate failed Mon…
When did Juneau County become such a miserable place to live? People from Milwaukee and Chicago, you love to buy your five acres in the woods …
A crop duster helicopter struck power lines Saturday at 10:14 a.m. and crashed near Friesland in Columbia County.