2 Bedroom Home in Madison - $775,000

Weston Place 9th floor Condo, one of 11 units completed in 2019, offering an exquisite modern design w/southern exposure & an amazing balcony for entertaining! Open floor plan w/foyer entry, great room w/laminate flooring, gas fireplace, 9ft+ ceilings, expansive flr to ceiling windows w/city views & dining. Kitchen boasts quartz counter tops w/waterfall edge, painted cabinetry w/soft close, subway tile backsplash & SS appliances! Owners suite w/expansive windows w/custom window treatments, a large walk in closet, a spa bath w/dual vanity, walk-in shower & large soaking tub! Split second bdrm w/bath off hallway. Weston Place offers common rooftop terrace, community room & gym and located within the heart of all the Hilldale amenities; shopping, farmers market & theatre, and Madison Yards!