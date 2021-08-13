2 Bedroom Home in Madison - $785,000

Timeless Style Traditional and Modern! This stunning condominium offers exposed high ceilings, natural light reflecting from dining, living room and primary bedroom PLUS lake view from second bedroom. Highly efficient workspace in kitchen with roomy countertops and space designed to allow several chefs to work side by side. Walk in closets, extra storage in the unit, open kitchen, living and dining area AND oversized laundry and mechanical room! Building amenities include exercise room and guest parking year round. Parking # 29