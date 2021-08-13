Timeless Style Traditional and Modern! This stunning condominium offers exposed high ceilings, natural light reflecting from dining, living room and primary bedroom PLUS lake view from second bedroom. Highly efficient workspace in kitchen with roomy countertops and space designed to allow several chefs to work side by side. Walk in closets, extra storage in the unit, open kitchen, living and dining area AND oversized laundry and mechanical room! Building amenities include exercise room and guest parking year round. Parking # 29
2 Bedroom Home in Madison - $785,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Jim Williams was 6-foot-4 and weighed around 350 pounds for much of his 65 years of life.
A motor vehicle crash in Dodge County on Saturday ultimately claimed three lives.
A motor vehicle crash on Highway 151 resulted in two deaths Saturday.
It has all the ingredients of an international crime thriller: Mystery. Intrigue. Missing works of art. A seemingly unsolvable case.
The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning for Juneau County until 3:15 p.m.
Baraboo will host the county’s first Pride event celebrating the LGBTQ community Saturday, organizers said.
A Milwaukee man was sentenced to prison Friday after his probation was revoked in a case where he was convicted of firing shots at Laverne War…
A woman accused of beating and stabbing a man in Lake Delton was released on a $2,000 signature bond Wednesday.
City officials met resistance Tuesday while attempting to reimplement an employee COVID-19 policy in light of new guidance from medical experts.
Masks are back on for Baraboo public school students this fall after a contentious meeting Monday — interrupted by a local parent accusing a s…