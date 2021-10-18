2 Bedroom Home in Madison - $850,000

Bask in the sunlight and surrounding skyline of the Capitol in this design built generously proportioned 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo. Enjoy the glimmer of Lake Mendota from your desk or the private balcony. Steps to everything downtown has to offer, this truly is city living at its best! Open concept living, dining, and kitchen flows seamlessly together, ample space to entertain, or just relax. Primary Suite features a bedroom that fits a king with room for seating, large private bath, 2 walk-in closets, double vanity, generous walk-in shower, cherry cabinetry, private WC & sparkling tile floor. Spa-like 2nd bath features 6’ soaking tub. Covered Balcony offers great views in all directions w/gas for grilling. Hidden desk/command center tucked at the end of the kitchen. Mudroom/Laundry too!