2 Bedroom Home in Madison - $879,900

  • Updated
2 Bedroom Home in Madison - $879,900

Fantastic views of Lake Monona from this luxury Downtown Condominium located in the heart of Downtown Madison! Kitchen offers granite countertops, Fisher&Paykel, LG & Bosch appliances with laundry area off of kitchen - VERY convenient! Gas and venting available for a fireplace if you choose in the OPEN concept living/dining area. Exercise room, 2 parking spaces side by side, storage unit and guest parking all included!

