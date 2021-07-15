 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Madison - $89,900

Impressive value! Updated 2 bedroom unit on the West side of Madison makes ownership more affordable than renting. Large living area connects to the kitchen and built in dinette for an open feel. Large private storage unit is included in the building as well. Although street parking is always convenient, this is one of the few units in this association with two assigned parking spots. Great location only five minutes away from several malls, golf courses, recreation areas and parks!

