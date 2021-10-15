This is a top floor tier, southeast facing end unit: tons of natural sunlight throughout the condo throughout the day, very quiet location in the building and a spacious wide floor plan to spread out and relax. Truly the premier lakefront development on beautiful Lake Waubesa. This private paradise is located on the perfect 2 acre parcel and 341ft of lake frontage. Other amenities include a fitness center, community room, 2 lounge/patio areas with a fire pit and a convenient dog wash station. Boat slip, separate storage, one heated underground parking and one additional garage parking space available for an additional $20K. Interior finishes features crown, quartz and granite, Kohler throughout, walk-in closet, high end SS appliances and a private power screened oversized balcony.
2 Bedroom Home in Mc Farland - $599,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Baraboo resident was charged in the death of a Lake Delton man who was shot Saturday at Wilderness Resort.
A woman was shot by Columbia County Sheriff’s Department deputies Sunday afternoon in the town of Scott, according to a press release from the…
A Friesland man has been charged in a sexual assault case that police say goes back to 2015. Cash bond in the case was set at $10,000.
Crash ends 122 mph chase near Mauston, driver trying to "impress a girl" by driving like "grand theft auto"
A Chicago, Illinois man allegedly admitted to trying to impress a girl by driving like in “grand theft auto” during a chase reaching over 122 …
A traffic stop in Columbus found cocaine and designer drugs following an observation of speeding on US Highway 151.
A Wisconsin Dells man accused of sexually assaulting a sedated woman appeared Tuesday in Sauk County Circuit Court.
JUNEAU — A $6,000 sign-on bonus for Dodge County is helping to bring interest for departments struggling with filling positions.
- Updated
Benvenuto’s Italian Grill, which opened across from Warner Park in late 2002, and is known for its meatballs and large portions, has closed.
My good friend Liisa Eyerly and I share many things in common including a love of writing, playing tennis and pickleball, and an appreciation …
A man has been arrested for his sixth OWI, after police came to his house.