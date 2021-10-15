2 Bedroom Home in Mc Farland - $599,900

This is a top floor tier, southeast facing end unit: tons of natural sunlight throughout the condo throughout the day, very quiet location in the building and a spacious wide floor plan to spread out and relax. Truly the premier lakefront development on beautiful Lake Waubesa. This private paradise is located on the perfect 2 acre parcel and 341ft of lake frontage. Other amenities include a fitness center, community room, 2 lounge/patio areas with a fire pit and a convenient dog wash station. Boat slip, separate storage, one heated underground parking and one additional garage parking space available for an additional $20K. Interior finishes features crown, quartz and granite, Kohler throughout, walk-in closet, high end SS appliances and a private power screened oversized balcony.