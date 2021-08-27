This Stunning corner unit is part of a private paradise with 341 ft of lake frontage and panoramic views of shimmering Lake Waubesa. Watch awesome sunsets from the condo’s tall windows or the spacious, corner balcony, complete with power screens. Customized upgrades include 14ft ceilings, crown, all granite counters, GE Profile appliances, fireplace w/ niche & hardwood mantle, wine cooler, built-in wine rack, laundry room sink & more. From the first floor entrance, you will see a furnished outdoor plaza, a gateway to the fire pit & a community grill. A few steps down, a beautiful pool and hot tub. Front & center are private piers, and a boat slip included in the sale. Beautifully designed & furnished community room & a sleek fitness center. 2 heated XL parking spaces & an XL storage unit.
2 Bedroom Home in Mc Farland - $695,000
