2 Bedroom Home in Mc Farland - $695,000

LAKEFRONT LUXURY from the shores of Lake Waubesa! Enjoy over 300’ of lake frontage with incredible sunset views from the community's in-ground pool, hot tub or firepit. OR from the privacy of your living room and main bedroom! This incredible top floor unit features a modern, sleek kitchen with ample storage, stainless appliances, white quartz countertops and impressive tile backsplash. The beautiful wood floors, 14’ ceilings and stone fireplace add warmth and dimension to the beautiful open space. The main suite features a beautiful tray ceiling, cozy private balcony access, dual closets, remote blinds and spacious bathroom with clean modern lines and intricate tile. Two underground parking spaces and a private boat slip are included making this your perfect home. SET UP YOUR TOUR TODAY!