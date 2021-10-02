2 Bedroom Home in Mc Farland - $710,000

Former model unit! High end luxury upgrades throughout. 341 feet of sunset views across Lake Waubesa, 10 minutes to downtown Madison. Enjoy carefree living with an outdoor lakeside pool and hot tub, fitness center, clubhouse, patio area, fire pit, and boat slip. Custom interior upgrade finishes include: Wolf & Sub Zero appliances, marble backsplash and bath tile, added upper cabinets w/ crown, all granite/quartz counters, power blinds throughout, built in surround sound & more. Too many upgrades to list. See additional documents for complete list. Two large storage units, two garage spaces and a boat slip included. This stunning model unit is part of a private paradise perfectly situated in a quiet but convenient location.