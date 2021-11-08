2 Bedroom Home in Middleton - $169,000

This bright and sunny condo is tucked in the heart of Middleton and is walking distance to Lake Mendota, Pheasant Branch Conservancy, shopping and restaurants. Spacious condo with vaulted ceilings and large dining area w/cool retro wallpaper of photo taken in the conservancy. Seller has recently remodeled the kitchen w/nice a modern flare and the unit has new carpet and fresh paint throughout. Main bedroom is huge with a wonderful walk in closet and half bath. Second bedroom is also spacious w/ good amount of closet space. Association includes club house, pool, tennis courts and community work room to enjoy as well. Condo comes with 1 space underground parking. Condo fees include gas, cable and internet. Quick closing possible.