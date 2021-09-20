 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Middleton - $189,900

2 Bedroom Home in Middleton - $189,900

2 Bedroom Home in Middleton - $189,900

Sunny 2 Bedroom/1 bath Middleton condo that is move in ready! This quiet 2nd floor unit has an open floor plan with in unit washer/dryer, dining area that leads to a private deck and generous master bedroom closet. 1 car attached garage and separate storage unit are included. Low condo fees and the Middleton Cross Plains School District.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News