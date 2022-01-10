2 Bedroom Home in Middleton - $199,900

Showings start 1/6. Spacious, modern and move-in ready condo in a quiet Middleton neighborhood near parks, dining, shopping and schools! Two-story floor plan features open concept main level with laminate wood flooring, a half bathroom, sunny living room with big front window and wood burning fireplace, and a dinette with walk-out to a private balcony. Spacious kitchen has granite countertops, beautiful cabinetry, tile backsplash and a pantry closet. Upper level is home to 2 large bedrooms with tons of natural light and spacious closets, plus a bathroom with luxurious tile tub/shower combo. Lower level provides a laundry area and access to private garage.