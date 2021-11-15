2 Bedroom Home in Monona - $285,000

PERFECTLY COMPACT! This adorable property has been lovingly maintained and is prepped for its new owner. Move-in ready, this home has been tastefully updated and is situated in the heart of Monona close to the lake, bike paths, and so much more! The living room showcases gorgeous hardwood floors that offer a warm feeling while the large picture window offers a bright ambiance. Head into the charming kitchen that showcases a large window overlooking the fenced back yard! Its a great spot to enjoy your morning coffee. The basement is unfinished but could be finished to add additional living space or just be used for a large laundry area and storage. Don’t let this awesome opportunity pass you by. SEE IT TODAY!