2 Bedroom Home in Oregon - $194,900

Move in ready! This quaint 2 bed, 1 bath, single sided, ranch duplex has so much to offer! Upon entry you will be greeted by the living room complete with new flooring, overlooking the front yard which flows to the eat-in kitchen. The main floor is completed by a full bath and 2 bedrooms, also with new flooring. You will love the deck & walk out to the private fenced in backyard! The LL offers a blank canvas to be finished off into additional living space or use for ample amounts of storage. 1 car attached garage! Many improvements! Brand new HVAC, newer roof (5 yrs), newer h2o softener (1), water heater (7), washer & dryer (1). Come see it before it’s gone!