2 Bedroom Home in Oregon - $214,900

Attractive townhome in the heart of Oregon! Don't let this 2BR/2BA gem slip through your fingers. With high ceilings, open concept living space, large bedrooms and a large deck you can move in and make yourself at home. The full unfinished basement is stubbed for a bathroom and has an egress window is your canvas for completion. Sleep easy knowing the association is taking care of all lawn care and snow removal. Schedule your private showing today! UHP Home Warranty included.

