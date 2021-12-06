2 Bedroom Home in Oregon - $215,000

Also listed as a condo, see MLS #1924557 Why rent when you can own? Call today to see this well maintained 2-bedroom 2-bath duplex in coveted Oregon School District. The main level features wood laminate flooring, nice sized living room & kitchen/dinette with patio doors to the deck. New carpeting in the bedrooms and the basement. Finished lower level has large rec room with bar, 2nd full bath and large office or could easily be converted to 3rd bedroom. Close to schools, numerous parks and a short walk to downtown.