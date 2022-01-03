2 Bedroom Home in Oregon - $279,900

Immaculate 2 bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse in a convenient location. This updated condo boasts private entrance with vaulted foyer, open main level great room with LVP flooring, remodeled kitchen cabinet fronts, countertops, and light fixtures. Dining area walks out to composite deck overlooking the backyard. Two roomy bedrooms upstairs including primary bedroom with vaulted ceiling, walk-in closet and private full bath. Finished lower level rec/media room with the possibility to add a third bedroom and full bathroom. Easy access to HWY 14 makes the commute to Madison a breeze. Low condo fee $209/mo. A great value!