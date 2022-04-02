The Villas is the ultimate in peace of mind living. Located within the Highlands of Netherwood, this unique neighborhood of single family homes brings all the conveniences of condo living right to your door. Never mow your lawn or shovel your driveway again. Perfect for people who are busy, frequently travel, or are only in the area for part of the year. Walking paths connect the neighborhood to a large park. These open-concept, ranch style homes have spacious living rooms with direct deck access. Basements can be finished for extra living space and a 3rd bed and bath. The majority of lots have half or full exposure in basement. Garage is pre-wired for e-car charging. Multiple finish options available during early stages. Builder is offering lots 1-30, see assoc. docs.
2 Bedroom Home in Oregon - $437,900
Baraboo man faces charge alleging six years of repeated first-degree sexual assault of a child.
Thomas A. Tierney, 24, was charged last week with felony first-degree sexual assault - sexual contact with person under age of 13.
The Badgers took on UW-Green Bay on Tuesday night in a spring practice scrimmage, and empty seats were few and far between.
A Reedsburg woman died in a rear-end crash on Interstate 94 in Waukesha County on Monday night, the Wisconsin State Patrol reported.
Wisconsin deputy fired for likely causing own injuries with box cutter, firing gun while intoxicated, Sheriff's Office says
After the incident, police searched for the alleged assailant. Residents in the immediate area were on lockdown. The investigation turned up no answers, but rather inconsistences in the deputy's initial statement, officials said.
Sunday night wasn't the first time Chris Rock had joked about Jada Pinkett Smith, but it may have been his last.
The trial begins for a Reedsburg man accused of shooting a man in January 2021 in the parking lot of Walmart in Lake Delton.
Two people are in stable condition after being shot in Wisconsin Dells in the morning of March 30 after being transported to St. Clare Hospital in Baraboo. The Wisconsin Dells Police Department is investigating the situation with assistance from other law enforcement agencies.
Jury finds Reedsburg man guilty after January 2021 shooting outside Lake Delton Walmart.
Russian troops were leaving the Chernobyl nuclear power plant and heading toward Ukraine's border with Belarus, the Ukrainian nuclear operator company said.