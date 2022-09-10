The Villas is the ultimate in peace of mind living. Located within the Highlands of Netherwood, this unique neighborhood of Single Fam homes brings all the conveniences of condo living (Fees: $200/mo) right to your dr. Never mow your lawn or shovel your driveway again. Perfect for people who are busy, frequently travel or are only in the area for part of the year. Walking paths connect the neighborhood to a large park. These open-concept, ranch style homes have spacious living rms w/ direct deck access. Basements can be finished for extra living space & a 3rd bed & bath. The majority of lots have half or full exposure in basement. Multiple finish options & upgrades available during early stages. Builder is offering lots 1-30, see assoc. docs. *This home is complete and ready for showings*
2 Bedroom Home in Oregon - $454,900
