 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Stoughton - $184,900

2 Bedroom Home in Stoughton - $184,900

A fantastic condo in a beautiful park-like setting that has all the ingredients on a buyer's wish list. For starters, the unit is in a private wooded lot and only a few minutes away from downtown Stoughton. It has been updated with beautiful hickory plank flooring, ss appliances, butcher block counters in the kitchen, new tile backsplash, fresh paint, new lighting, etc. Features a cozy gas fireplace on the main level and more finished living space on the lower level. The unit also has a great primary suite with a private deck. Special features incl. private entrance, in unit laundry, a detached 1 car garage and an additional surface level parking spot.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Baraboo school board candidates at-a-glance

Baraboo school board candidates at-a-glance

Three incumbents (Mike Kohlman, Katie Kalish, Kevin Vodak) and two challengers (James Heyn and Bobby Buchanan) are running for three Baraboo school board seats in the spring election.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News