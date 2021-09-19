2 Bedroom Home in Stoughton - $199,900

This bright and sunny corner unit with open floor plan, large great room with gas fireplace, kitchen with solid surface countertops and large breakfast bar opening to dining area and balcony, master bedroom suite with walk-in closet and large bath, lets you enjoy life without the maintenance worries. This condo comes with large storage closet on the same floor plus lower level storage area and two underground parking spaces. Hamilton Street Condos offer convenience and comfort in the heart of Stoughton.