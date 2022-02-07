This spacious, updated townhouse is waiting for you to call it home! A two bedroom end unit that welcomes in copious light during all seasons, its gas fireplace is the perfect place to cozy up on cold winter nights. Its fully finished basement—including an adjacent half bathroom—offers additional space for an office or rec room. With hardwood floors in the kitchen, new carpet throughout the first and second floors, and a recently renovated two-car garage, you'll be happy to call this unit home for years to come.
2 Bedroom Home in Stoughton - $275,000
A portion of Mauston’s Wisconsin River Meats burnt down during an overnight fire Feb. 2-3, with the cause of the fire still under investigation.
A new sporting goods store is now open in Necedah that owners Carla and Darin Kiesling describe as a “mini Cabela’s without the cost.”
A historic house on the 500 block of Lynn Street in Baraboo is being demolished on Feb. 1. The house was the home of the Riley family for years after Opal Riley refused to sell the house to Circus World Museum in the late 1960s. After building around the house, the circus acquired the house in 2005 and housed performers until 2012.
A New Lisbon man is facing his fourth operating while intoxicated charge after police pulled him over for allegedly going 103 mph on Highway 58.
Alvin put pen to paper to secure his preferred walk-on spot on the Wisconsin football team, while Alsum inked her NLI to play volleyball at UW-Parkside.
A Juneau County man has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Madison for allegedly receiving child pornography.
A Warrens man found allegedly passed out at a rest stop on Interstate 90/94 is under arrest for possession of fentanyl and methamphetamine.
The Portage School District is using staff to make sure students have a ride home from school and get to sport competitions.
"'Mom, they just got to firing on me,'" Stacy Morris recalls her son, Quadren L. Wilson, 38, telling her after the Thursday morning shooting.
The unseeded freshman, competing for the first time all season, pinned her way to the gold medal at 165 pounds in Division 3