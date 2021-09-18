2 Bedroom Home in Stoughton - $399,000

Build your own custom home for less than $400,000! This is a build plan with lot - construction to start upon execution of build contract. Estimated completion timeframe is +/- 5 months. This is a zero grade plan - level entry from front and garage w/ 42"+ hallways and main floor owner's suite, laundry and 2nd bedroom/office and 2nd bathroom all on main floor. Lower level will be plumbed for 3rd bath and laid out for additional bedroom and living room. Option to finish basement at additional cost. Price includes an appliance allowance. Choose your own finishes - base price includes tiled shower in owner's suite, solid surface countertops, LVT flooring throughout and gas fireplace. Don't wait, you could be in your new home before next Spring!