2 Bedroom Home in Stoughton - $399,900

New construction high quality built home in Amazing neighborhood - Nordic Ridge! This open airy ranch home with room to grow is the perfect place to call home! As the new owner of this home you can personalize it by choosing from the many selections we offer from siding to light fixture packages. Need a 3rd bedroom or office you have the option to finish the lower level to fit your needs! Come the see the Eldon Homes Difference: Energy efficiency Certification , Warranty programs, Quality & Standards that are top notch buy touring one of our completed homes!