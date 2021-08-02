2 Bedroom Home in Stoughton - $535,000

Perfectly set off the road surrounded by mature trees just 3.5 miles S of Stoughton. Bird watchers dream, deer, turkeys & other wildlife abound too. Hobby farm sized property with 5 fenced pastures, brand new chicken coop & 32x60 metal barn 32x60 that is split 32x20 plus hay loft for animals & 32x40 for storage & equipment. Hang out w/ family & friends by the southern exposure pool (20x40)or enjoy relaxing in the amazing screened porch (14x22)that has vaulted ceiling plus skylights that can be accessed from bedroom. The Primary bedroom has walk thru bonus room currently office space that could also be nursery/toddlers bedroom. 2 ponds on the property, west end pond is spring fed, east end pond is filled by rain only. Driveway access to Hwy 138 maintained by township.