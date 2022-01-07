2 Bedroom Home in Stoughton - $900,000

Welcome to your own little slice of heaven in this beautiful & sunny 2 bdrm home on Lake Kegonsa w/ 66' of level frontage. This delightful home was designed and custom built in 2016 with quality and a flow you'll love. From the open kitchen w/huge walk-in pantry, a primary suite w/spacious walk-in closet + a sunroom w/stunning lake views, a mudroom w/laundry & dog shower + access to the outdoor kennel, to the gas fireplace that will warm you on chilly nights. You'll enjoy beautiful, uninterrupted lake views & fall colors from the trees that line the drive & surround the yard. Relax on your patio while enjoying the company of friends. Walk across the street to enjoy Lake Kegonsa State Park. Boating, skiing, hiking, snowshoeing are just outside your door. This is pure bliss!