2 Bedroom Home in Sun Prairie - $210,000

2 Bedroom Home in Sun Prairie - $210,000

Showings start Friday 4th. Move-in Ready condo waiting for YOU! This 2 bedroom unit has a cute kitchen, private balcony, gas fireplace & 2 full bathrooms. Amenities will make entertaining a joy. Don't forget the underground heated garage...a must for Wisconsin winters!

Derek Joseph Hines

Derek Joseph Hines

SAVANNAH, GA—Derek Joseph Hines, age 31, of Savannah, passed away on Friday, February 18, 2022. He was born on May 17, 1990, in Mauston WI. So…

