2 Bedroom Home in Sun Prairie - $234,900

SUN PRAIRIE - CONDO LIVING AT ITS BEST! This lovely condo is located on secluded shady street. Hardwood floors, Stainless appliances, beautiful white cabinets and wainscoting provide the elegance and comfort to the kitchen and dining area. Oversized Master has large walk-in closet and second bedroom has its own private bath. You will find the laundry conveniently located on the upper level. The exposed lower level family room is bright with sunlight. This condo is close to everything and yet very private. Walk to Buck & Honey's and Prairie Athletic Club, or take a ride on the bike bath. Pets okay. Offers will be presented when submitted.