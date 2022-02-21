Check out this beautiful, move-in ready townhouse! You'll love the open floor plan and spacious layout this gem has to offer. The main level includes LVP floors throughout, a cozy fireplace and a large kitchen with quartz countertops perfect for entertaining and plenty of space to make your home chef dreams come true. The lovely and generous bedrooms offer two ensuite bathrooms with quartz countertops. The primary bedroom also offers a spacious walk in closet and plenty of natural light. You get all this as well as 2 heated underground parking spots in a quiet neighborhood near parks and restaurants.
2 Bedroom Home in Sun Prairie - $250,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Three Mauston residents and a New Lisbon resident are charged with multiple felonies after allegedly stealing about $80,000 from a town of Lem…
JUNEAU – A 47-year-old Horicon man is facing multiple charges including vehicular homicide stemming from a crash on Highway 33 last summer.
A Camp Douglas woman is facing charges of delivering fentanyl after two controlled buys in Mauston.
Portage voted for Mitchel Craig and Mayor Rick Dodd to advance in Mayoral race in Tuesday’s primary election.
Police said they initially suspected she had been abducted by her noncustodial parents.
A Former Portage High School teacher was sentenced after being charged with two counts of sexual assault of a student by school staff in May.
A Baraboo woman who stabbed another woman with a screwdriver in a drunken argument was sentenced to prison time Tuesday in Sauk County Circuit Court.
A former Baraboo man charged after drunkenly choking a woman and pulling out fistfuls of her hair before threatening to kill her was recently …
The suggestion of delaying a project to build new Sauk County Highway facilities in West Baraboo and Reedsburg to control costs was met with b…
The 3rd-ranked Pioneers, an offensively and defensively balanced bunch, have been blowing teams out since their only loss on Dec. 30 and look to make it back-to-back trips to the Resch Center