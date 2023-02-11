Ready 3/31/23! Welcome to Haven, a community of twin homes that offers low maintenance living in a custom home with a private yard. Low monthly association fee of $125 covers lawn mowing, fertilization, and snow removal; plus, a la carte seasonal services are available for a separate rate. This Ava home features a smart, open layout and ticks off all your boxes. 2 bedrooms, 2 baths with locally crafted cabinetry, and painted trim and doors throughout. Gourmet kitchen w/ island and stainless appliances. Owner’s Suite has a private bath, walk-in closet, and tray ceiling. 2-car garage. Retreat to your patio for some R&R. To top it off, this home even comes with a comprehensive warranty backed by a full-service team. Make this home yours!
2 Bedroom Home in Sun Prairie - $342,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
The former Wisconsin men's basketball star is heading to his fourth organization. Here is where other Badgers are rostered.
A spring football game? Not quite. But Badgers coach Luke Fickell has already changed the way the program approaches certain aspects of the of…
A Baraboo teen faces charges of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old on his birthday.
A Sauk County Circuit Court judge recently issued an arrest warrant for a former Baraboo man accused of brutalizing and stalking another perso…
Do you hope this catches on?