 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by SSM Health
2 Bedroom Home in Verona - $175,000

2 Bedroom Home in Verona - $175,000

2 Bedroom Home in Verona - $175,000

Do not miss this fantastic well maintained 2 BR + sunroom 3rd floor unit with sweeping views of the prairie and sunsets! Move in ready and put your own touches on this unit with large living room, generous bedrooms, primary with own bath and 2 closets. Enjoy meals in the dining room or on the balcony or bask in the sunroom on winter days. You will not want to wait on this one! Storage and underground parking included.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News