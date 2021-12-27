2 Bedroom Home in Verona - $175,000

Do not miss this fantastic well maintained 2 BR + sunroom 3rd floor unit with sweeping views of the prairie and sunsets! Move in ready and put your own touches on this unit with large living room, generous bedrooms, primary with own bath and 2 closets. Enjoy meals in the dining room or on the balcony or bask in the sunroom on winter days. You will not want to wait on this one! Storage and underground parking included.