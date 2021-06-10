2 Bedroom Home in Verona - $200,000

Excellent location for this end unit townhouse with private entry. This spacious condo has tons of natural light and space. This unit offers so much---huge bedrooms & sunny eat-in kitchen featuring wood floors, pantry and sliding door to patio area. Large living room with brick wood-burning fireplace. Upstairs you will find 2 nicely sized bedrooms both with plenty of closet space. Lower level includes rec room with bar area and storage. Property has a lot of cosmetic damage, but is habitable and structure is good. Property being sold as-is. View More